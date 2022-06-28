Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM assigns to increase number of digital documents

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 June 2022, 11:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov charged to digitalize public services, Kazinform reports.

He stressed that some services provided by the Agriculture, Higher Education and Science, Industry and Infrastructure Development, Healthcare, Defence Ministries are unavailable online, and highlighted the low level of automation of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s services.

The Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry jointly with the said ministries to digitize unavailable public services in three months ahead. Besides, the Prime Minister focused on the security of digital documents uploaded on various resources.


