Kazakh PM Askar Mamin visits data center in Aktau

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 July 2021, 21:15
Kazakh PM Askar Mamin visits data center in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has visited a data center in Aktau city, Kazinform reports.

The Data Center is one of the nine centers built by Transtelecom company in the country. The center was constructed in line with all safety standards of Tier III level.

According to Transtelecom Chairman Yelnar Adaibekov, the modern data center is a digital stronghold enabling to ensure secure data exchange. The company seeks to actively develop a regional network of data centers this year.

The company offers different services, including colocation, Iaas, backup, administration, and so on, at its data centers in Aktau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, Uralsk, Zhezkazgan, Nur-Sultan, and Almaty cities.

