    Kazakh PM Askar Mamin, Premier of China Li Keqiang hold talks

    2 November 2019, 13:26

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM As part of his visit to Tashkent to attend the 18th meeting of the Council of SCO Heads of Government Kazakh PM Askar Mamin met with Li Keqiang, the Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, the PM’s press service reports.

    «The joint statement of Kazakhstan and China signed by the Heads of State during the first state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to China this September approved multilateral strategic partnership between the states,» Mamin said.

    «China is the largest trade partner of Kazakhstan. For the past 8 months the sales grew by 26% to make USD 9.2 bln».

    The parties debated trade and economic, industrial, investment, energy, transport and logistics ties, cooperation in processing industry, e-trade, AIFC development, etc.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and China Government of Kazakhstan
