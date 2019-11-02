Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh PM Askar Mamin, Premier of China Li Keqiang hold talks

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 November 2019, 13:26
Kazakh PM Askar Mamin, Premier of China Li Keqiang hold talks

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM As part of his visit to Tashkent to attend the 18th meeting of the Council of SCO Heads of Government Kazakh PM Askar Mamin met with Li Keqiang, the Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, the PM’s press service reports.

«The joint statement of Kazakhstan and China signed by the Heads of State during the first state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to China this September approved multilateral strategic partnership between the states,» Mamin said.

«China is the largest trade partner of Kazakhstan. For the past 8 months the sales grew by 26% to make USD 9.2 bln».

The parties debated trade and economic, industrial, investment, energy, transport and logistics ties, cooperation in processing industry, e-trade, AIFC development, etc.

photo

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and China   Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post