Kazakh PM Askar Mamin pays working visit to Mangistau rgn

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin got familiarized with the implementation of investments projects in agriculture, tourism as well as the vaccination campaign as part of his working trip to Mangistau region, Kazinform cites the website of the PM.

In Tupkaragansk district, the Kazakh PM visited the poultry farm Aktau Agro commissioned in April enabling to cover 50% of the region’s poultry needs. The farm is to deliver the first batch of its products to the region’s markets in late June. It is said that investments worth KZT5.1 were injected in the project.

Mamin also familiarized with the construction project of the greenhouse complex Aktau Green House taking the area of 85 ha. The project implemented in two stages is to employ up to 430 workers and produce 13 thousand tons of products.

The Head of the Kazakh Cabinet also inspected the reconstruction of the road from the International Airport to the Aktau resort zone, repairs of the republican road Zhetybay-Kuryk as well as other road projects carried out in the region.

He also visited the construction sites of Aktau city’s tourist infrastructure, namely the themed attraction park, gulf club, Fairmont, Hilton, Aqualina Resort apartments and hotels with a total number of over 600 rooms.

As his working visit to the region the Kazakh PM got also familiarized with the progress in carrying out the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the region at the medical center Yasin.