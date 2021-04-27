Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh PM Askar Mamin pays working visit to Mangistau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 April 2021, 19:09
Kazakh PM Askar Mamin pays working visit to Mangistau rgn

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin got familiarized with the implementation of investments projects in agriculture, tourism as well as the vaccination campaign as part of his working trip to Mangistau region, Kazinform cites the website of the PM.

In Tupkaragansk district, the Kazakh PM visited the poultry farm Aktau Agro commissioned in April enabling to cover 50% of the region’s poultry needs. The farm is to deliver the first batch of its products to the region’s markets in late June. It is said that investments worth KZT5.1 were injected in the project.

Mamin also familiarized with the construction project of the greenhouse complex Aktau Green House taking the area of 85 ha. The project implemented in two stages is to employ up to 430 workers and produce 13 thousand tons of products.

photo

The Head of the Kazakh Cabinet also inspected the reconstruction of the road from the International Airport to the Aktau resort zone, repairs of the republican road Zhetybay-Kuryk as well as other road projects carried out in the region.

He also visited the construction sites of Aktau city’s tourist infrastructure, namely the themed attraction park, gulf club, Fairmont, Hilton, Aqualina Resort apartments and hotels with a total number of over 600 rooms.

As his working visit to the region the Kazakh PM got also familiarized with the progress in carrying out the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the region at the medical center Yasin.

photo

photo

photo


Coronavirus   Government of Kazakhstan   Construction    Kazakhstan   Mangistau region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea