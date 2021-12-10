Kazakh PM Askar Mamin pays working visit to Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY REGION. KAZINFORM – On December 7, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin made a working visit to Kostanay region where he launched a new enterprise and presented the State prizes to the residents of the region, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

In his speech at the solemn event devoted to the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan, Mamin noted that Kostanay region has the huge agricultural and industrial potential, making a great contribution to the social and economic development of the country.

Since 1991 Kostanay region’s gross regional product has increased 10fold. The country’s industrialization program led to the localization of production of dozens of new products with high added value, including manufacturing of cars and trucks, buses, and metalworking. Kostanay region is responsible for over 60% of the country’s automotive industry products. Agricultural machine building projects are dynamically developed. Manufacturing of a broad line of tractors, combine harvesters, and other agricultural machinery is established.

«The region is rightfully considered to be the key region in ensuring food safety of the country. In 2020, the region’s share in the gross agricultural production stood at over 9% or KZT574bn. The region leads the nation in flour production, is the second largest producer of butter, milk, and cream, and third in cereal production,» said Mamin.

Over the years of independence over 6.2mln sq.m. of housing have been constructed in the region. As part of the development of the region’s potential it is expected to carry out over 100 key investment projects worth over KZT2trln in the automotive, food sectors, agro-industrial complex, energy, mining, and so on until 2025.

As part of the visit the Kazakh PM attended the ceremony of opening the first unique complex for recycling end-of-life agricultural vehicles Auto Recycling in Central Asia. The facility can recycle 4 thousand agricultural machinery a year.

The PM got familiarized with the construction of an iron foundry and drive axle transmission manufacturing plant KamLitKZ with the capacities of 46 thousand tons of castings and 74 thousand units of drive axle transmissions per year, respectively.

Mamin also took part in the ceremony of inaugurating the bridge across the Tobol River.

According to the presidential decree Prime Minister Askar Mamin handed over the heads and works of agricultural and industrial enterprises, civil servants, education and science workers, health workers, media reps, and entrepreneurs of Kostanay region the State prizes.



