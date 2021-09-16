Kazakh PM Askar Mamin inspects Almaty city’s infrastructure development

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin inspected the development of mud flow protection, energy, social, housing, and tourist infrastructure of Almaty city as part of his visit, Kazinform cites the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Kazakh PM got familiarized with the pace of construction of mudflow control dams Ayusai and Aksai, water intake structure Karagaly as well as the condition of the moraine lakes in the basins of Aksai, Ulken, and Kishi Almaty Rivers.

The mudflow control dams Ayusai and Aksai are to provide engineering protection of a part of the national natural park Ile Alatau, facilitates of the Almaty hydro energy station cascade, highway Almaty-Alma Arasan sanatorium, Nauryzbaisk district against mudflows.

The Kazakh Head of Government instructed to finish the construction of the Ayusai and Aksai dams within the deadline by October 2022 and 2023, accordingly.

During his visit to Almaty’s combined heat and power plant No.2 (CHP) Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna Almasadam Satkaliyev reported the PM on the implementation of the projects for upgrading the plant and other facilities of Almaty’s energy complex.

The Kazakh PM also visited the meat processing plant «Birzhan», factory manufacturing energy efficient architectural facades «TechnoVID».

While visiting the Shymbulak ski resort, visit centers Ayusai and Gorelnik the PM was briefed on the measures to develop tourism in Almaty city and ensuing safety of tourists in mountains.

In the space of seven months the amount of investment in tourism stood at KZT56.8bn, increasing by 2.4 times compared to the same period of last year, in Almaty city.

Mamin also got familiarized with the Aimanov Kazakhfilm studio renovation project as well as the construction of the national Scientific Center of Infectious Diseases of the Kazakh Health Ministry with a 350-bed hospital, and multi-apartment residences in the Zhas Kanat micro-district with a total area of 233 thousand square meters.