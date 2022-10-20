Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM arrives in Yerevan for working visit

    20 October 2022, 21:00

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Government.

    Joining the meeting are Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, Roman Golovchenko of Belarus, Akylbek Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, and Mikhail Mishustin of Russia.

    The meeting focusing on the issues of financing industrial cooperation projects, development of a single analytical system of e-trade administration, measures for eliminating barriers in the domestic market of the Union, steps towards formation of common markets of gas, oil, and oil products, as well as a number of organizational issues is held in narrow format.

    The Eurasian Interparliamentary Council is to hold an expanded meeting expected to result in the signature of a number of documents is scheduled for October 21.



    Photo: t.me/KZgovernment

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev receives newly appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan
    Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Commission for Demonopolization of Economy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050