20 October 2022, 21:00

Kazakh PM arrives in Yerevan for working visit

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Government.

Joining the meeting are Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, Roman Golovchenko of Belarus, Akylbek Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, and Mikhail Mishustin of Russia.

The meeting focusing on the issues of financing industrial cooperation projects, development of a single analytical system of e-trade administration, measures for eliminating barriers in the domestic market of the Union, steps towards formation of common markets of gas, oil, and oil products, as well as a number of organizational issues is held in narrow format.

The Eurasian Interparliamentary Council is to hold an expanded meeting expected to result in the signature of a number of documents is scheduled for October 21.

Photo: t.me/KZgovernment