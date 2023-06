AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin has arrived today in Aktobe region for a working visit.

The PM got familiarized with the progress of realization of the country’s housing construction program in Nur Aktobe residential district.

Askar Mamin is expected also to visit the A-class multifunctional service station and convenience retailing, the clothing factory, survey the South Bypass-Aktobe city road construction.