    Kazakh PM announces sanitary and epidemiological situation forecast

    15 November 2021, 20:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin announced the sanitary and epidemiological situation forecast for near future, Kazinform reports.

    «Situation is getting better. As of today, only two regions of Kazakhstan remain in the high COVID-19 ‘red zone’, namely, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan,» the PM said at the meeting with journalists.

    «8,550,000 people were administered the 1st shot of the vaccine against COVID-19, while 7,800 were fully vaccinated. It is the highest vaccination rate intra-CIS. The category of eligible for vaccination has been expended, including breastfeeding and expectant moms, and schoolchildren aged from 12 to 18,» the PM said.

    Pfizer vaccine was delivered in Kazakhstan which let keep sanitary and epidemiological situation at the present level.

    The PM noted that bed occupancy at COVID-19 hospitals reduced. As of now 30% of infectious hospitals, and 27% of ICU beds are occupied. He resumed that two regions should leave the COVID-19 ‘red zone’ to let Kazakhstan remain in the favorable sanitary situation.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
