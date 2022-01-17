Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM and UAE Deputy PM talked over phone

    17 January 2022, 21:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Presidential Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan talked over phone, the PM’s press service reports.

    Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Smailov on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. He also offered his condolences to the families of Kazakhstanis killed in January tragic events wishing Kazakhstan peace and prosperity.

    The parties confirmed readiness for further strengthening strategic partnership.

    Following the past 11 months of 2021 the commodity turnover between the states reached USD 673.7 mln that is 50% more against the same period of 2020 and significantly more as compared to the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

    There are 300 joint ventures in Kazakhstan with participation of the UAE capital. Over the years of independence the UAE invested some USD 2.4 bln in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President