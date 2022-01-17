Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM and Turkey’s Vice President hold telephone talks

    17 January 2022, 20:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov and Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay held a telephone talks, the press service of the Kazakh PM reports.

    The Vice President congratulated Smailov on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. He expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic events occurred in January and noted that Turkey is ready to render necessary assistance to Kazakhstan.

    «Turkey is the reliable and strategic partner of Kazakhstan. The Government will further strengthen cooperation with Turkey in all directions of cooperation,» Smailov said.

    Following the past 11 months of 2021 the commodity turnover made USD 3.74 bln that is 32% more as compared to 2020 and pre-pandemic level of 2019. Over the years of independence Turkey invested some USD 5 bln in Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan channeled into Turkey USD 1.1 bln.


