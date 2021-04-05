Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM and Tatarstan President give start to construction of tyre works

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 April 2021, 13:36
SARAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin and President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov kicked off construction of a tyre works in Saran, Karaganda region, the PM’s press service reports.

The project is realized by KamaTyresKZ, the joint venture of TATNEFT PJSC and Allur Group of Companies JSC. The capacity at the first stage is to hit 3,5 mln tyres a year, further is expected to produce up to 9 mln tyres. 40% of output will be exported. The total amount of investments will make KZT 125 mln. Above 1,100 jobs will be created there.

«The tyre works is expected to be one of the largest in the region to boast high export potential,» the Kazakh PM said.

Rustam Minnikhanov said that Kazakhstan is one of the leading foreign partners of Tatarstan. In 2020 despite the pandemic the sales between the nations grew by 14% to exceed USD 630 mln.

Besides, several agreements were signed in the presence of Kazakh PM Askar Mamin and President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

Karaganda region    Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
