Kazakh PM and Russian delegation debate coop issues

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 November 2021, 21:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin received the delegation led by Deputy Prime Ministers of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak and Alexey Overchuk, the Primeminister.kz reads.

The sides debated pressing issues of cooperation in fuel and energy sector, oil and gas sphere, subsurface use and electric power, and cooperation in hydrogen economy, participation of the Russian companies in gasification of northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan. Besides, they discussed diesel supplies from Russia to Kazakhstan, transit of Russian carbons through territory of Kazakhstan, etc.

The parties touched upon the progress of realization of joint petrochemical projects, production of propene polymer, polyethylene, butadiene and its derivatives.


