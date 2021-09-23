Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM and EBRD President debate joint projects

    23 September 2021, 13:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin held talks with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, the primeminister.kz reports.

    «Over the year some 300 projects worth over USD 10 bln were funded by the EBRD in such priority sectors of Kazakhstan such as economy, finance, infrastructure, energy, small and medium business, agriculture, IT. Following 2021 agreements on realization of joint projects worth USD 600 mln will be signed,» Mamin said.

    The parties debated practical realization of the framework agreement on partnership between the Kazakh Government and EBRD on expansion of cooperation aimed at the country’s sustainable development and growth. It was signed this March.

    They also discussed further expansion of EBRD participation in the development of infrastructure, development of the country’s energy sector decarbonization program, Green Cities EBRD projects, small and medium business support.

    1st Deputy PM Alikhan Smailov, National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev, Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev, Ecology Minister Serikkali Brekeshev, Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi, and others took part in the meeting.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

