    Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov, Swiss Ambassador David Grichting discuss opportunities for strategic coop in railway sector

    25 March 2022, 17:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The issues of strategic railway cooperation were discussed during the meeting between Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Swiss Ambassador David Grichting, reps of Kazakhstan's government bodies, Kazakh Temir Zholy, and heads of the Swiss company Stadler Bussnang AG, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

    On November 29, 2021, as part of the events of the investment round table in Geneva with the participation of the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Switzerland, a number of commercial agreements in different sectors were signed.

    During today's meeting, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov noted that despite the uncertainty, interest in the transit capacity and growing demand for transit and logistics services of Kazakhstan are seen nationally and globally.

    Smailov highlighted that Kazakhstan's mechanical engineering is one of the perspective sectors of the national economy and that Kazakhstan has huge potential to expand localization.

    «JSC Kazakh Temir Zholy carries out planned work to renew the rolling stock is underway. The wear approximates 60%, and it needs gradual renovation. This project is important due to localization in Kazakhstan,» said the Kazakh PM.

    The reps of the Swiss side assured that they are ready to establish manufacturing of modern railway rolling stock «made in Kazakhstan» corresponding to the international quality standards, provide staff training, commit to meeting the requirements for localization and want Kazakhstan as the main platform in the region.

    Following the meeting, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov confirmed Kazakhstan'sfinterest in the development of strategic cooperation in railway and other sectors.


