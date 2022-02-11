Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

    11 February 2022, 20:40

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - During his working visit to Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and talks with Uzbek PM Abdulla Aripov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

    During the meeting with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Kazakh PM highlighted that the interaction between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is a bright example of strategic partnership and alliance based on trust and mutual understanding.

    The Kazakh PM noted the high dynamics of development of bilateral cooperation.

    While having the talks with Uzbek PM Abdulla Aripov, a broad range of issues to further develop cooperation in trade and economic, investment, water and energy, transit and transport, construction, agricultural, textile, machinery engineering, cultural and humanitarian and other spheres were discussed.

    The visit resulted in the signing of the Road map to activate the bilateral cooperation in the sphere of agriculture in the medium term.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Head of State Tokayev meets with well-known economist Nouriel Roubini
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people