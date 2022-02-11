Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 February 2022, 20:40
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - During his working visit to Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and talks with Uzbek PM Abdulla Aripov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

During the meeting with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Kazakh PM highlighted that the interaction between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is a bright example of strategic partnership and alliance based on trust and mutual understanding.

The Kazakh PM noted the high dynamics of development of bilateral cooperation.

While having the talks with Uzbek PM Abdulla Aripov, a broad range of issues to further develop cooperation in trade and economic, investment, water and energy, transit and transport, construction, agricultural, textile, machinery engineering, cultural and humanitarian and other spheres were discussed.

The visit resulted in the signing of the Road map to activate the bilateral cooperation in the sphere of agriculture in the medium term.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman