Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov meets with TAV Airports CEO Serkan Kaptan
17 August 2022 18:05

Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov meets with TAV Airports CEO Serkan Kaptan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Serkan Kaptan, CEO of TAV Airports Holding, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of the Kazakh Government.

The sides discussed the issues of cooperation in the aviation field, construction of a new international terminal at Almaty Airport, as well as development of transport and logistics capacity of Kazakhstan.

Photo: primeminister.kz

