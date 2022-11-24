Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov meets with Shell's Upstream Director Zoë Yujnovich

24 November 2022, 19:53
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Shell's Upstream Director Zoë Yujnovich, Primeminister.kz reports.

During the meeting, the current issues of development of the Karachaganak and Kashagan oil fields, plans to launch projects in gas processing and petrochemical industry as well as measures to reduce industrial risks were discussed.

Smailov noted that Kazakhstan will continue carrying out the measures to improve the investment attractiveness of the oil and gas sector.

In her turn, Zoë Yujnovich confirmed the company’s readiness to carry on with the work to strengthen bilateral partnership. In particular, the development of projects in oil and gas processing.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Prime Minister highlighted that the Kazakh government takes an interest to further the cooperation on a mutually beneficial basis and in compliance with balance between the interests.


Photo: primeminister.kz

