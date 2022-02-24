Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov meets with EEC Board Chairman Mikhail Myasnikovich

    24 February 2022, 18:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich within the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    The meeting focused on the preparation of the draft Eurasian economic integration strategic areas development until 2025, improvement of a single technical regulation framework in the EAEU as well as holding of the upcoming session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

    Since the inception of the EAEU mutual trade with Kazakhstan grew by 37.5%, including exports by 33%.

    «We have a lot of work to implement investment projects together with cooperative enterprises in different sectors, primarily in industry. Last year Kazakhstan chaired the EAEU statutory bodies. Our Head of State Tokayev outlined the priority directions of the country's chairmanship at the beginning of last year. It's fair to say that these outlined in the President's address were successfully realized at that time and have being implemented this year thanks to joint efforts,» said Smailov.

    In his turn, Mikhail Myasnikovich noted the coordinated work of the Kazakh side, noting that all the issues of the current session will be considered in due course.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan
