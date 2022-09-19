Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov makes official visit to UAE
19 September 2022, 20:33

Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov makes official visit to UAE

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov arrived in the United Arab Emirates for an official visit, Kaiznform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh government.

The Kazakh PM is to meet with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Affairs Minister Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and reps of the business circles of the country.

A number of interdepartmental and commercial agreements are expected to be signed.


Photo: t.me/KZgovernment


Related news
Kazakh PM arrives in Yerevan for working visit
Abu Dhabi to host World Volunteer Conference
Kazakh PM calls for observance of UNESCO recommendations to preserve Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum
Read also
Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
Prime Minister Smailov calls on EAEU states to eliminate barriers in government procurements
Kazakh PM arrives in Yerevan for working visit
Ecology Ministry to announce soon comprehensive plan of water sector’s development
Kazakh PM calls for observance of UNESCO recommendations to preserve Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum
Kazakh PM surveys new investment projects in Turkistan region
Kazakhstan to implement several projects to increase transit transportations
What Russian companies relocated to Kazakhstan?
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool

News

Archive