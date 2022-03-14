Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov holds meeting with World Bank Vice President Anna Bjerde via video

    14 March 2022, 20:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, Kazinform cites Primeminister.kz.

    During the online meeting, the prospects for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and World Bank in implementing joint projects in infrastructure, digital technology, and finance were discussed.

    This year marks 30 years of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank.

    «Over the three decades of our partnership, we have successfully implemented over 55 projects in different sectors of economy, including SME, finance, housing and communal services, energy, agriculture, and information technology,» said Smailov.

    As for the joint infrastructure development projects, the discussion over the construction of Dostyk-Maiynty is underway.

    As of today, seven projects in road construction, education and science, agriculture, and SME are being implemented.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan World Bank
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people