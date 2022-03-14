Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov holds meeting with World Bank Vice President Anna Bjerde via video

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 March 2022, 20:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, Kazinform cites Primeminister.kz.

During the online meeting, the prospects for further cooperation between Kazakhstan and World Bank in implementing joint projects in infrastructure, digital technology, and finance were discussed.

This year marks 30 years of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank.

«Over the three decades of our partnership, we have successfully implemented over 55 projects in different sectors of economy, including SME, finance, housing and communal services, energy, agriculture, and information technology,» said Smailov.

As for the joint infrastructure development projects, the discussion over the construction of Dostyk-Maiynty is underway.

As of today, seven projects in road construction, education and science, agriculture, and SME are being implemented.


