Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov, German FM Annalena Baerbock hold meeting

31 October 2022, 16:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock who is in Kazakhstan for a working visit, Kazinform cites primeminitser.kz.

The meeting focused on the issues of expansion of mutual trade turnover, development of renewable energy and logistics infrastructure, investment cooperation. The sides exchanged views on the current issues of international agenda.

The Kazakh Prime Minister stressed that Germany is the main trade and economic and investment partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union with Astana determined to maintain and strengthen the high level of interaction with Berlin despite the continuing negative factors in the global economy.

According to Alikhan Smailov, last year direct investment from Germany in the Kazakh economy rose 25% and totaled $320mln. Trade turnover between the countries was up 6% exceeding $2.2bn in the previous year. Consistent growth is also observed in 2022.


«There is a considerable potential to increase investment cooperation and mutual trade,» he said.

The Kazakh Prime Minister also spoke about the large-scale deep political and social and economic reforms carried out in Kazakhstan upon the initiative of the Kazakh Head of State.

For her part, Annalena Baerbock noted the considerable progress Kazakhstan has made in the past years in the economic and social and political areas.

He highlighted that Kazakhstan and Germany have great potential to further develop the economic cooperation in many areas including energy and industry.

She also called for greater interaction in professional training of personnel in different areas of economy.


Photo: primeminister.kz


