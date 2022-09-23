Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov, Deputy Chair of Supreme Council for Reforms Suma Chakrabarti meet
23 September 2022, 19:29

Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov, Deputy Chair of Supreme Council for Reforms Suma Chakrabarti meet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov met with Deputy Chair of the Supreme Council for Reforms Suma Chakrabarti, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The meeting focused on the measures taken by the Kazakh government to realize the Head of State’s Address delivered on September 1, 2022.

The Kazakh PM noted that the government was finalizing the draft Economic Policy for the midterm, focusing on economic diversification and modernization, public administration reform, and comprehensive development of human capital.

The work is expected to result in sustainable economic growth, ensuring a real increase in the national income and greater well-being of the citizens.


For his part, Sir Chakrabarti expressed confidence that the new program will be an effective response to the current economic and social challenges.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed the issues of financing new investment projects and ensuring food safety of the country as well as exchanged views on the current focuses of the regional agenda.

Photo: primeminister.kz





