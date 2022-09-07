Go to the main site
    Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov, ArcelorMittal CEO Lakshmi Mittal discuss industrial safety issues

    7 September 2022, 15:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal met, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    The meeting discussed the company’s plans to modernize production and increase labor safety, supplies of the products made to the domestic market and neighboring countries, as well as prospects for the transition to a high value-added level of metal products.

    Lakshmi Mittal informed that the company plans to invest considerable funds in the modernization of steel making and mining assets. In addition, special attention is to be paid to the issues of personnel training and ensuring their safety.

    The Kazakh PM drew attention to the importance of maintaining the current speed of production, expanding the names of products made, and working closely with the leadership of the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry to tackle emerging issues.

    «Industrial safety is an important issue requiring close attention. In this regard, we welcome investment plans of the company to promote production and specialized personnel training,» said Smailov.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

