Kazakh players skyrocket in latest ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s top 5 tennis players have improved their positions in the latest ATP singles rankings, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

The best player of the country Alexander Bublik moved from the 26th to the 25th line.

The country’s No 2 Timofey Skatov climbed up from the 136th position to the 135th.

Other players also moved up in the rankings, Mikhail Kukushkin ranks now 227th (+2), Beibit Zhukayev stands 258th (+12). Denis Yevseyev skyrocketed by 72 lines and ranks now 340th.

As for Bublik, this is the best result in his professional career.