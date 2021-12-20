Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh players retain their spots in updated ATP ranking

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 December 2021, 13:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan retained the 36th spot in the updated ATP Singles ranking, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Another representatives of Kazakhstan Dmitry Popko and Mikhail Kukushkin are placed 180th and 182nd in the updated ATP Singles ranking.

Serb Novak Djokovic is still the top player in the world. He is followed by Russian Daniil Medvedev ranked 2nd and German Alexander Zverev ranked 3rd.

As for the Men’s Doubles ranking, Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev, Alexander Bublik and Aleksandr Nedovyesov are 28th, 48th and 72nd, respectively.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
