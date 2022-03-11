Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Kazakh permanent representative discussed cooperation with IFRC

    11 March 2022, 16:16

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Yerlan Alimbayev, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN and other International Organizations in Geneva, discussed with the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Jagan Chapagain the current bilateral cooperation and prospects for its further development, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The parties noticed the outcomes of the 10th European Regional Conference of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, held in 2018 in Almaty.

    Chapagain informed about the ongoing humanitarian activities of the Federation in Ukraine. Moreover, he shared plans to create a Regional hub for humanitarian diplomacy on the basis of the Regional office of the IFRC in Almaty.

    Alimbayev informed the Secretary-General about the decision taken by Kazakhstan to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the form of medical supplies worth $2.2 million.

    In conclusion, interlocutors agreed to continue cooperation in the humanitarian sphere through the implementation of joint projects both in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Foreign policy UN Central Asia World News Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    3 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays