Kazakh permanent representative discussed cooperation with IFRC

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 March 2022, 16:16
GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Yerlan Alimbayev, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN and other International Organizations in Geneva, discussed with the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Jagan Chapagain the current bilateral cooperation and prospects for its further development, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties noticed the outcomes of the 10th European Regional Conference of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, held in 2018 in Almaty.

Chapagain informed about the ongoing humanitarian activities of the Federation in Ukraine. Moreover, he shared plans to create a Regional hub for humanitarian diplomacy on the basis of the Regional office of the IFRC in Almaty.

Alimbayev informed the Secretary-General about the decision taken by Kazakhstan to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the form of medical supplies worth $2.2 million.

In conclusion, interlocutors agreed to continue cooperation in the humanitarian sphere through the implementation of joint projects both in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.


