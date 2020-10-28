Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Permanent Rep Umarov presents credentials to OSCE AGS Tuula Yrjölä

    28 October 2020, 13:43

    VIENNA. KAZINFORM – Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna Kairat Umarov handed over the credentials to Acting General Secretary of the OSCE, Director of the Conflict Prevention Center Tuula Yrjölä, Kazinform cites the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

    The ceremony took place at the headquarters of the OSCE Secretariat in the capital of Austria.

    During the ceremony, Ms Tuula Yrjölä commended the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OSCE and expressed confidence in further strengthening of the partnership. According to her, Kazakhstan is the key to the work of the OSCE and among its active members.

    In his turn, Mr Umarov noted the OSCE’s role in all three dimensions, confirming the country’s high level cooperation with the Organization. The Kazakhstani diplomat told about the country’s reforms in different spheres of public life as well as expressed the hope that OSCE observers will take an active part in the upcoming parliamentary elections for the Majilis on January 10, 2021 in Kazakhstan.

    He underscored Kazakhstan’s commitment to the development of new forms of cooperation with the OSCE taking into account the country’s three decades of membership in the Organization as well as its presence in the country since 1998.

    The current issues of the agenda, role of the OSCE in resolving the regional problems and activating the international efforts and social and economic development of the Central Asian countries were touched upon.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    OSCE Events Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State Tokayev holds meeting with Citigroup CEO David Livingstone
    President Tokayev to hold a number of meetings
    Head of State receives OSCE PA President
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued