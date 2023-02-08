Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh parliamentary elections: OSCE/ODIHR observation mission to focus on election process

8 February 2023, 18:18
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The OSCE/ODIHR observation mission stated it will qualitatively monitor the parliamentary election campaign in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Eoghan Murphy, Head of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) observation mission for the Kazakh parliamentary elections stated it is not the results they are interested in, but the process.

«Our Mission is to qualitatively monitor the election campaign. We're not interested in the results, we're interested in the process. The role the mission plays is not about overseeing, meddling, or assisting. It is about monitoring alone. Remarks and assessments are to be released in the mission's upcoming reports. An interim report defining the election process as well as identifying problems on the election side will be issued two weeks before the election day,» said Murphy.

The OSCE/ODIHR observation mission head for the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan said the final report is to be released a few months after the elections.

According to him, the document will include recommendations to be taken into account by the authorities as well as other interested agencies in terms of election process.

Earlier it was reported up to 330 OSCE/ODIHR observers are to arrive in Kazakhstan to monitor the parliamentary elections.


