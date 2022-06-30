Go to the main site
    Kazakh Parliament wraps up 2nd session of 7th convocation

    30 June 2022, 12:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Senate and Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament wrapped up their work by signaling the end to the second session of the 7th convocation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov summed up results of the second session of the 7th convocation the key strategic priorities of which, in his words, were defined by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in September 2021 and in his recent state-of-the-nation address.

    Speaker Koshanov stressed that the past period of parliamentary activity was filled with milestones and important decisions.

    He added that within that period the Parliament chambers held four joint sessions. The Majilis convened for 42 plenary sessions to consider 271 issues. The Senate held analogous number of plenary sessions and touched upon 148 issues. The chambers jointly gave consideration to 127 bills and approved 78 of them. Of 78, 66 bills have been signed into laws by the Kazakh President.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

