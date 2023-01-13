Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s joint session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan the deputies in the first and second readings adopted the Law of Kazakhstan «On annulling the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan «On the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy», Kazinform reports.

«In a time of deep political changes, when Kazakhstan moves towards democracy and pluralism, it is crucial to avoid any mechanisms which lead to the assumption of power by separate groups. That’s why a group of deputies of the Kazakh Majilis submitted this draft law given the extraordinary majority of the population,» Majilis deputy Yerlan Sairov said.

In turn, the Zhana Kazakhstan (New Kazakhstan) group of deputies appealed to the Constitutional Court on this issue. The Constitutional Court delivered a decision on the contradiction of the Law «On the status of the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy» to the new Constitution

The Law «On the First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy» was adopted in 2000.



