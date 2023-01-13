Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy

13 January 2023, 10:34
Kazakh Parliament repels Law on Elbasy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s joint session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan the deputies in the first and second readings adopted the Law of Kazakhstan «On annulling the Constitutional Law of Kazakhstan «On the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy», Kazinform reports.

«In a time of deep political changes, when Kazakhstan moves towards democracy and pluralism, it is crucial to avoid any mechanisms which lead to the assumption of power by separate groups. That’s why a group of deputies of the Kazakh Majilis submitted this draft law given the extraordinary majority of the population,» Majilis deputy Yerlan Sairov said.

In turn, the Zhana Kazakhstan (New Kazakhstan) group of deputies appealed to the Constitutional Court on this issue. The Constitutional Court delivered a decision on the contradiction of the Law «On the status of the First President of Kazakhstan –Elbasy» to the new Constitution

The Law «On the First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy» was adopted in 2000.


Related news
Over 20 laws to be revised following invalidation of Law on Elbasy
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held Jan 13
Теги:
Read also
Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
Over 20 laws to be revised following invalidation of Law on Elbasy
55 Senate candidates put on ballot papers, Kazakh CEC
Kazakh Senate to have new faces – Speaker Ashimbayev
Constitutional Court begins its work in Kazakhstan, seeks to enhance human rights mechanisms
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held Jan 13
Bloody January: 315 persons remain under investigation
Some buildings of NSC departments left unprotected during Jan 2022 riots – Prosecutor General
News Partner
Popular
1 Senate election starts in Kazakhstan
2 Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
3 EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022
4 January 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 116 fresh coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases reported in Kazakhstan

News