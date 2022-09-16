Kazakh Parliament discusses draft law amending presidential terms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Parliament started the discussion of the draft law On amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«The draft law was submitted to the Parliament in conformity with Article 91 of the Kazakh Constitution. It was developed in conformity with the political initiatives of the Head of State and suggestions of the deputies. The draft law provides amendments to five articles,» said Justice Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Mussin presenting the draft law. The amendments consist of three packages.

«Firstly, the Head of State in his Address to the Nation as of September 1 stressed the need to reconsider presidential terms and suggested limiting the powers of the president’s office. The deputies proposed to speed up inserting corresponding amendments and adopt them before the presidential elections,» he added.

Besides, the draft law contains the provision to set a single 7-year term for the country's president without the right for reelection.





