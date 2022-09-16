Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Kazakh Parliament discusses draft law amending presidential terms
16 September 2022, 10:56

Kazakh Parliament discusses draft law amending presidential terms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Parliament started the discussion of the draft law On amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«The draft law was submitted to the Parliament in conformity with Article 91 of the Kazakh Constitution. It was developed in conformity with the political initiatives of the Head of State and suggestions of the deputies. The draft law provides amendments to five articles,» said Justice Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Mussin presenting the draft law. The amendments consist of three packages.

«Firstly, the Head of State in his Address to the Nation as of September 1 stressed the need to reconsider presidential terms and suggested limiting the powers of the president’s office. The deputies proposed to speed up inserting corresponding amendments and adopt them before the presidential elections,» he added.

Besides, the draft law contains the provision to set a single 7-year term for the country's president without the right for reelection.


S creen from video



Read also
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Solemn meeting on the occasion of Republic Day held in Senate
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive