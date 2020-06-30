Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Kazakh Parliament concludes 5th session of VI convocation

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 June 2020, 13:37
Kazakh Parliament concludes 5th session of VI convocation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The joint sitting of the both Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament took place today which concluded the fifth parliamentary session, the press service of Majilis reports.

Three joint meetings were held during the session. 41 plenary sessions of the Majilis were held at large to debate 296 issues. Senate deputies convened for 25 plenary sittings to consider 165 issues. The Chambers debated 161 draft laws, 98 of them were adopted. Out of which 86 laws were signed by the President and came into force.

Parliament   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023