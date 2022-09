25 August 2022 13:01

Kazakh Parliament Chambers to convene Sep 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis Yerlan Koshanov signed a decree on the convocation of the joint session of both Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, the Lower Chamber’s press service reports.

The joint sitting of the Chambers will be held on September 1 at 11:00 a.m. in the city of Nur-Sultan city in line with sub-paragraph 2, paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Kazakh Constitution.