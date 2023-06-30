Go to the main site
    Kazakh Parliament chambers are now in recess

    30 June 2023, 09:33

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Both chambers of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8th convocation are now in recess, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The corresponding resolution was adopted on June 30 at the joint session of the chambers in the Kazakh capital.

    Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov announced at the joint session that both chambers of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8th convocation are now in recess.

    The recess period will last up until September 1, 2023.

    Attending the joint session were Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, State Council Erlan Karin, heads of Presidential Administration, Constitutional Court, Supreme Court, Central Election Commission, members of the Kazakh government, heads of government agencies and others.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

