Kazakh Parliament adopts republican budget until 2025

23 November 2022, 15:35
ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Majilis deputies approved the amendments and changes submitted by the Senate to the draft laws «On the 2023-2025 republican budget» and «On general transfers between the republican and regional budgets, budgets of the cities of republican significance, the capital city for 2023-2025», Kazinform reports.

«The Senate inserted 57 amendments to the draft law «On the 2023-2025 republican budget» worth KZT 71.8 bln, including KZT 30 bln in 2023, KZT 29 bln in 2024, and KZT 12.8 bln in 2025. These expenses are called to develop highways, provide people with drinking water and natural gas, and support the region,» deputy Anatoly Boichin told the Majilis meeting.

He also added that the Senate inserted three amendments to the draft law «On general transfers between the republican and regional budgets, budgets of the cities of republican significance, the capital city for 2023-205».


