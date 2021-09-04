Go to the main site
    Kazakh para-taekwondoist misses out on Tokyo Paralympic bronze

    4 September 2021, 17:19

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani para-taekwondo practitioner and two-time world champion Nyshan Omirali failed to advance to the Men’s K44 +75kg Bronze Medal Contest at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games underway in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the event.

    In the Men K44 +75kg Repechage Semifinal the Kazakhstani lost to Mexican Francisco Alejandro Pedroza Luna 15:18.

    The Mexican para-taekwondo practitioner will vie for bronze, while Omirali is leaving the event empty-handed.

    Recall that Kazakhstani para-athletes have already hauled five medals at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, one gold, three silver and one bronze medals. The Tokyo Paralympics will wrap up tomorrow, September 5.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

