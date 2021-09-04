Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh para-taekwondoist misses out on Tokyo Paralympic bronze

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 September 2021, 17:19
Kazakh para-taekwondoist misses out on Tokyo Paralympic bronze

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani para-taekwondo practitioner and two-time world champion Nyshan Omirali failed to advance to the Men’s K44 +75kg Bronze Medal Contest at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games underway in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the event.

In the Men K44 +75kg Repechage Semifinal the Kazakhstani lost to Mexican Francisco Alejandro Pedroza Luna 15:18.

The Mexican para-taekwondo practitioner will vie for bronze, while Omirali is leaving the event empty-handed.

Recall that Kazakhstani para-athletes have already hauled five medals at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, one gold, three silver and one bronze medals. The Tokyo Paralympics will wrap up tomorrow, September 5.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties