Kazakh para-taekwondo practitioner loses at the start of Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani para-taekwondo practitioner and two-time world champion Nyshan Omirali lost in the Round of 16 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games underway in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the event.

Andres Esteban Molina Gomez of Costa Rica stunned Omirali 12:6 in the Men K44 +75kg Round of 16 in Tokyo. The Costa Rican para-athlete will continue to fight in the main draw, while the Kazakhstani will vie for bronze.

In the Men K44 +75kg Repechage Quarterfinal Omirali will face Rachid Islaili Alaoui from Morocco later today.

Recall that Kazakhstani para-athletes have already hauled five medals at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, one gold, three silver and one bronze medals. The Tokyo Paralympics will wrap up tomorrow, September 5.