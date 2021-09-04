Kazakh para-taekwondo practitioner advances at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani para-taekwondo practitioner and two-time world champion Nyshan Omirali managed to reach the Men’s K44 +75kg Repechage Semifinal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games underway in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the event.

In the Men K44 +75kg Repechage Quarterfinal the Kazakhstani routed Rachid Islaili Alaoui from Morocco 24:8.

In the semifinal bout he will take on Mexican Francisco Alejandro Pedroza Luna.

Earlier Omirali lost to Andres Esteban Molina Gomez of Costa Rica in the Men K44 +75kg Round of 16.

Recall that Kazakhstani para-athletes have already hauled five medals at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, one gold, three silver and one bronze medals. The Tokyo Paralympics will wrap up tomorrow, September 5.



