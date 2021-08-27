Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh para swimmer finishes 5th at 2020 Tokyo Summer Games

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 August 2021, 16:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani swimmer Siyazbek Daliyev finished 5th in the men’s 20 m butterfly finals at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Paralympic Games, Kazinform reports referring to the official website of the Games.

Daliyev took the 5th place clocking 35.27. Notably, Daliyev took the second place with a time of 35.73 in the qualifying event.

It is noteworthy, China’s para-athletes swept the podium.

As earlier reported, Kazakh judoka pocketed silver in the men’s 60 kg finals at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Besides, Kazakhstan’s David Degtyarev won gold in the men’s 54 kg powerlifting finals.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021. Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.


