Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh para judokas earn silver, bronze medals in Egypt

    15 March 2023, 13:45

    ALEXANDRIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani para judokas clinched silver and bronze medals at the 2023 IBSA Judo Grand Prix in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, Kazinform reports.

    Olzhas Orazalyuly (73kg weight class) and Erlan Utepov (+90kg weight class) took home silver.

    Dayana Fedosova of Kazakhstan hauled silver in the Women’s 57kg weight class.

    Bronze went to Ergali Shanei (73kg weight category), Zhanbota Amanzhol (90kg weight category) and Erlan Konkiyev (+90kg weight category).

    Held between March 13-14, the event brought together over 160 para athletes from 30 countries of the world.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Judo
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
    Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
    Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap