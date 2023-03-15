Kazakh para judokas earn silver, bronze medals in Egypt

ALEXANDRIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani para judokas clinched silver and bronze medals at the 2023 IBSA Judo Grand Prix in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, Kazinform reports.

Olzhas Orazalyuly (73kg weight class) and Erlan Utepov (+90kg weight class) took home silver.

Dayana Fedosova of Kazakhstan hauled silver in the Women’s 57kg weight class.

Bronze went to Ergali Shanei (73kg weight category), Zhanbota Amanzhol (90kg weight category) and Erlan Konkiyev (+90kg weight category).

Held between March 13-14, the event brought together over 160 para athletes from 30 countries of the world.